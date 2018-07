Flying Club A have a four-point lead at the top of the Boston Summer Central Eights Dominoes League.

New Inn B sit in second, while SPC Outlaws are a further two points behind.

Results: New Inn A 7 SPC Cosmos 2, Flying Club B 8 New Inn B 1, SPC Colts 4 Golden Lion 5, SPC Outlaws 2 Flying Club A 7.