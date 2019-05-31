100th anniversary a triumph for club

There was a great turnout for a celebration weekend marking the 100th anniversary of Swineshead Football Club.
The events included a dinner featuring ex-Arsenal star Ray Parlour on the Friday and a Dance and Hog Roast the following Saturday night.
And the Family Fun Day on the Sunday was a huge success, with new Mayor of Boston Anton Dani attending for his first official engagement.
A plaque was presented by Reg Jackson from the Lincolnshire Football Association to mark the centenary.
The large crowd enjoyed a climbing tower, a bouncy castle, an obstacle course and Zorb Football, with a BBQ and a bar.
There was also a football match pitting the County Cup Winning side of 2009 against a veterans teams, whose oldest player was Terry Cartwright at the age of 63, resulting in a 6-1 win for the 2009 team.
Entertainment included Swineshead Silver Band, local teenager Izzy King on keyboard, folk band Billinger Ruffs and rockers Beachy Head Diving Club.
One of the organisers, Pete Sharman, said: “We had fantastic support from players old (several in their 80’s) and young with many old team mates meeting up again and reliving their youth! It was a fantastic success which we could not have done without the support of our many advertisers and sponsors.”