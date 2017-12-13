A great attitude to have! Frost impressed by Hobbins’ desire to play after making Boston Town switch

Gary Frost says he was left impressed by new signing George Hobbins’ attitude, after being told the midfielder wasn’t moving to the DWB Stadium to warm the bench.

Last week Boston Town bolstered their squad with the arrivals of Hobbins from Skegness and Town and attack-minded player Josh Raby, who has experience with Sleaford Town and Hykeham.

“They’re players I’ve been aware of since my time at Wyberton, and George a bit more recently,” Frost said.

“We put seven days through for George and when I spoke to him he said he wanted to play and wasn’t coming over to sit on the bench.

“I thought that was a great attitude to have.

“He could have stayed at Skegness, but he wanted to push himself at a higher level and that’s what players should be doing.”

But as well as his attitude, Frost was also impressed by Hobbins’ skills on the pitch.

“George has got that ability and the confidence, he’s confident enough to step up and take a penalty,” Frost added.

“He’s a tough midfielder and something we haven’t replaced since Ben Davison left.

“He’ll add competition for places.”

Speaking of Raby, Frost added: “He always seemed to turn up and notch a goal against my sides.

“He’s got two good feet. He hasn’t played enough games this season but he’s a good addition.

“Once he gets a few games under his belt and gets a bit sharper people will see what a good player he is.”

Hobbins and Raby could both make their debuts as Town host Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday (KO 3pm).