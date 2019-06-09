“A league club in my eyes!” Assistant John McDermott wants to bring the glory days back to Boston United

John McDermott still sees Boston United as a Football League club - and wants to play a part in helping the Pilgrims climb back up the divisions.

Craig Elliott’s incoming assistant manager is no stranger to the club, having been a rival both on the pitch and in the dug-out.

The 50-year-old has managed Alfreton Town and been Simon Weaver’s number two at Harrogate Town.

But it was during his 20-year playing career with Grimsby Town that the former right back came up against United in their pomp.

“The fans are brilliant there. As a player it was always a tough place to go, but you always looked forward to it,” McDermott told The Standard.

“The fans always made it a good atmosphere and I don’t remember geting a win there, maybe a few draws.

“Boston are a big club. A league club in my eyes.”

After leaving Grimsby in 2007 - helping the Mariners to a 3-2 victory over the Pilgrims at Blundell Park but not involved in the side’s 6-0 thrashing of United at York Street later that campaign - McDermott interviewed for the vacant managerial job at Boston, which was eventually given to Tommy Taylor.

He coached at the Grimsby’s academy before becoming number two at Harrogate, following that with a Director of Football role at Cleethorpes. McDermott’s next step was to manage Alfreton from 2017-18.

“I’ve known Craig since my time at Alfreton and it’s progressed from there,” McDermott added.

“We stayed in touch, talking about players and different teams and stayed friends that way.

“We were having a chat and the conversation came around that he wanted a bit of help.

“I was interested, it’s Boston United. It’s a big club and a no-brainer.”

McDermott is now keen to work alongside Elliott and the current team of Lee Stratford (coach), Rich Lawrence (goalkeeping coach) and chief scout Richard Boryszczuk.

“He’s got good staff there already and Craig wants everyone to have their own say,” McDermott added.

“He wants everyone to be able to use their experiences to help each other, which interests me.

“There’s a big project going on with the move to a new ground. Being the last season at the current ground we need to have a carnival atmosphere every week.

“But we also need to make sure we get the football right.”