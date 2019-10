Adam Murray has been appointed the caretaker manager of Championship side Barnsley.

The former Boston United boss has been put in temporary charge of the Tykes following Daniel Stendel’s departure from Oakwell today.

Murray, who joined the club as under 18s coach, has dug-out experience with both the Stags and Pilgrims, as well as serving as Paul Cox’s number two at Guiseley.

He took charge of Boston in December 2016 and resigned the following October.