AFC Boston looking to climb off the bottom of the table

AFC Boston will be hoping to get the result which will pull them off the bottom of the Lincs League table tomorrow.

The side’s fixture against Ruston Sports was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

And with Brigg Town Development Squad gaining a draw with joint-top Nettleham, they leaprogged AFC.

Tom Crozier’s side will travel to second-bottom CGB Humbertherm knowing victory would lift them off the foot of the table.

CGB sit two places and two points above AFC, who are level with Brigg on five points, but with an inferior goal difference.

Kick off will be at 2pm.

Wyberton are without a Lincs League fixture tomorrow.