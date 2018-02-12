AFC Boston resign from the Lincolnshire League

AFC Boston have resigned from the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League.

The club, managed by Tom Crozier, was set up in the summer as a feeder club for Boston Town, alongside the Poachers’ under 21s side.

A statement on the club’s Twitter account cited player shortages as their main reason for disbanding.

It read: “We apologise for having to pull out the Lincs League and would like to thank all clubs for their hospitality and wish them all best for rest of the season.

“It was a difficult decision to make.

“Having been set up to help the first team and then having a number of our more experienced players breaking into first team we were continually left short, plus a number of other reasons.

“We decided it made more sense to concentrate solely on the under 21s.”

AFC were due to face Wyberton on Saturday, but the match did not go ahead.