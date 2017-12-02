AFC look to edge further away

AFC Boston will be looking to pull further away from the Lincolnshire League’s bottom two sides when they host CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

Tom Crozier’s side sit third-bottom in their first season in the division.

And with Brigg Town, who are a place behind them in the table, hosting in-form Nettleham, victory could see the Tattershall Road club move as many as four points clear of the strugglers.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 2pm.

Wyberton face more cup action this weekend as they turn their attention to the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.

The Villagers will entertain Crowle Town Colts at the Causeway.

Kick off will be at 1.30pm.

Wyberton kept their nerve from the spot to edge past Ruston Sports in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Curtis Revell netted for the Villagers with Lewis Smith on target for the hosts as the two sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes.

However, Wyberton triumphed 4-2 on penalties.