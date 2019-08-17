Ainge looks for another York Street celebration... but this time with Boston United against Guiseley

Simon Ainge knows all about play-off joy at York Street.

The Pilgrims defender skippered the Guiseley side who claimed a second-leg penalty shoot-out victory over Boston to end their 2010-11 season on a downer.

But as the two sides meet at the Jakemans Stadium once again today, Ainge will find himself in the home dressing room, looking to get one over his former club.

“That was almost 10 years ago, that’s gone quick,” he said.

“The less we say about that the better now I’m here.

“I had some good times with Guiseley but I’m a Boston player now.”

United and the Lions have enjoyed a tense rivalry since they came up from the UniBond Premier together in 2010, Guiseley pipping Boston to the title on the final day before the Pilgrims won the play-offs.

But last year Craig Elliott’s side enjoyed the upper hand.

Andre Johnson scored the only goal of the game as Boston kicked off the campaign with a home win, before United secured a 5-4 victory in a crazy game at Nethermoor Park in January.

“That was a good game, hopefully I can do the same,” reminisced club captain Jay Rollins, who marked his retrun from injury with a brace that day.

Guiseley have former Pilgrims Scott Garner and Kaine Felix on their books.

Saturday’s contest kicks off at 3pm.