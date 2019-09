Luke White’s first-half strike fired Boston Town into the FA Cup’s second-qiualifying round.

The attacker ensured Gary Edgley’s side went in 1-0 up at the break at Kirby Muxloe, scoring the only goal of the game after being teed up by Corey Cunliffe.

As well as being in the hat on Monday, the Poachers also picked up £4,500 in prize money, added to the £5,140 won from the previous two rounds.

And with a guaranteed £2,250 from the next round, that’s more than £10k in the coffers so far.