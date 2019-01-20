All Wright! Nath grabs late winner for Wyberton as Beauchamp pulls the strings

Nath Wright grabbed a late winner as Wyberton came from behind to beat basement boys Louth Town on Saturday.

The White Wolves took a 1-0 lead, only for ‘brilliant’ Jake Beauchamp’s spot kick and Wright’s winner to turn the game on its head.

Manager Joe Greswell was happy get back to winning ways, saying: “Today was just about getting the three points.

“At 1-0 down I thought the worst but, to be fair to the players, they showed character getting back into the game.

“At half time we spoke about needing someone to step up and get us over the line.

“Jake Beauchamp was that man, he was brilliant second half.

“Defensively he broke down their play and he played a big part in both our goals, scoring the penalty and setting the winner up.”

The game was played in memory of Don Streets, a volunteer at Louth who recently passed away.

After the two-minute silence the game got underway and the Colts had the better of the first 15 minutes but didn’t create any real chances.

Louth found their feet and finished the half well but, again, no keeper was called into real action.

The second half began with the hosts scoring the first goal of the game.

The White Wolves won the ball from Wybertons goal kick, knocked it wide and played a ball into the box where it was placed into Wyberton’s net.

That goal kicked Wyberton into action and they took the game to Louth.

Greswell’s side found their way back on level terms from the penalty spot.

Jamie Elston was brought down in the box and Beauchamp converted.

Wyberton found the winner 10 minutes from the end.

Sam Anthony had the ball on the right-hand side and played it into Beauchamp, whose fine delivery allowed Wright to head home.

Louth almost found an equaliser but stand-in keeper Seth Greeves made a great save at the death and made sure Wyberton went home with all three points.