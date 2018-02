Boston Town’s match at Northampton Sileby Rangers has been postponed.

Dennis Greene was hoping to pick up his first Poachers win against the UCL Premier strugglers today.

But Sileby have announced that the contest has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

It is the latest in a long list of postponed matches for Town this season, who still have 16 league games to play between now and the end of April.

The Poachers will return to action on Tuesday when they host Desborough (KO 8pm).