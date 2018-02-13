Another one bites the dust! Boston Town’s match at Wellingborough Whitworth is the latest to be postponed

Boston Town’s backlog of matches has been extended further after tonight’s scheduled match at Wellingborough Whitworth has been postponed.

The UCL Premier contest at London Road will be rescheduled due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Poachers have played just 25 of their 42 league matches so far this campaign, with only Leicester Nirvana (24) playing fewer.

Some league rivals have played as many as nine matches more.

Dennis Greene’s side will return to action against Kirby Muxloe on Saturday at the DWB Stadium (KO 3pm).