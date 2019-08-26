Ashley Hemmings returns to Boston United... but Elliott would rather it wasn’t with Altrincham

Craig Elliott would love to see Ashley Hemmings back at York Street. Just not in the away dressing room.

The former Wolves and Mansfield winger (pictured)excelled under the Boston United boss after he replaced Adam Murray in the 2017-18 campaign, ending the campaign as the Pilgrims’ top scorer with 16 goals.

But travelling proved a problem for Hemmings, who was based in the West Midlands at the time, and he opted to join Salford City that summer, despite an offer from Boston.

He has since moved on to AFC Fylde before joining Altrincham on loan.

Looking to Monday’s arrival of the Robbins, Elliott said: “I’m a massive fan of Ash’s, he was great for me.

“It’s just a shame he wouldn’t travel to Boston as I would have loved to have him back.

“It’s one of those things and he’s gone to a team I fully expect to see up there.

“He did great for us and I’ve got fond memories of the lad.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.