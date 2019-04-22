“Ashton have a lot to play for, but we do from a moral point of view!” Elliott demands Boston United rediscover their form as they prepare to face relegation battlers

Craig Elliott believes his Boston United squad must give everything as opponents Ashton United find themselves scrapping for survival.

The Robins arrive at the Jakemans Stadium today knowing that anything less than three points would all-but see them finish in the bottom three and be relegated.

United may be three games without a point or a goal, but Elliott is demanding his side turn on the style.

“It becomes a bigger game as Ashton have a lot to play for, but we do from a moral point of view,” he said.

“We’ve not been great at home and the last two or three games have hurt me, not scoring and losing.

“It would be nice to get that win to try to take us through.”

Ashton are the only side in the bottom six to have taken a point off Boston, drawing 1-1 in Greater Manchester earlier this campaign.

United, however, secured a 5-0 FA Trophy success also against the Robins.