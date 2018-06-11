Bastock’s gloves are back in safe hands

Paul Bastock’s world record-breaking gloves will take pride of place in his trophy cabinet - after his attempts to auction them off for charity saw the winning bidder hand them back.

And the Boston goalkeeper can also proudly state his gloves are worth more than a pair belonging to England stopper Jack Butland.

Bastock has been raising cash for the Thera Trust - which supports people with learning disabilities - by holding a golf day and other fundraising activities.

But when he found himself £200 short of his £3,000 target, the 47-year-old made the decision to auction off the gloves he wore for his final league match before retiring at the end of last season.

Those gloves saw him make 1,277 competitive contests, a world record.

But just as it looked as if Bastock was about to say farewell to his sentimental keepsakes, schoolfriend Liam Hunt bid £210, before telling the former Boston United and Cambridge United number one to keep them for himself.

“Liam has been a lifelong friend since school,” Bastock said. “He’s always been there every week, and for him to do that was special.”

And to make it a double whammy, Bastock’s gloves also went for twice as much as a pair donated by current England keeper Butland.