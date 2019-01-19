Bayliss returns to Boston Town

Fraser Bayliss has returned to Boston Town.

The attacker left the DWB Stadium for Pinchbeck United in the summer, but has returned to work under new manager Gary Edgley.

Bayliss, who has scored 17 goals for the Poachers in 79 appearances is available for selection for today's home contest with Leicester Nirvana.

"Fraser is a great lad who I have worked with before at my time as head coach at Boston," Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

"He will give us an extra attacking dimension with his direct running and eye goal.

"I would also like to thank Ian Dunn, Allan Ross and Pinchbeck for their cooperation."

