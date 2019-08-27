Bayliss the hero as Boston Town march on in FA Cup

Fraser Bayliss scored the only goal of the game as Boston Town left Leicester Nirvana with a 1-0 FA Cup replay win.

It was a strike worth £2,890 as the Poachers claimed the prize pot this evening.

But more importantly they booked their place in the first qualifying round, where they will travel to face Midland League Division One side Kirby Muxloe on a date to be confirmed between September 6-9.

Bayliss gave the Poachers the lead at half time, his strike through a crowded penalty area on 21 minutes the difference at the break.

And Gary Edgley’s side held on as they kept their second clean sheet in three days against their UCL Premier rivals.

For the second successive round Town have won the replay following a goalless opener, Boston defeating Mulbarton Wanderers in the extra preliminary round.

TOWN: Portas, Moulds, Cartwright, Cunliffe, Watkins, Armond (Pinner), Beeson, Tunstall (White), Ford, Beck, Bayliss; Subs: Borbely, Muirhead, Turki, Neil.