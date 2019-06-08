Bazza ready for a ‘fitting’ farewell to York Street stadium

Boston United legend Paul Bastock is looking forward to one final appearance at York Street - but this time he will be plotting the Pilgrims’s downfall.

The club’s all-time appearance record holder will return to the Jakemans Stadium as part of newly-promoted King’s Lynn Town’s management team next season, Boston’s last at the place they have called home since 1933.

“I think it’s quite fitting,” said Bastock, who played 634 times between the sticks for United.

“I always thought I would come back and work for the football club in some capacity, but things haven’t panned out like that.

“But to be back at York Street for its final season will be something special.”

Bastock, who still lives in the town, may be a popular figure amongst Boston supporters, but he’s not sure it will be that way for the 90 minutes when the Pilgrims and Linnets do battle.

“It’s a strange one for me because I’ve never come up against Boston, apart from a pre-season game with Stamford,” Bazza added.

“Being in the away dressing room will be a different experience and I’m expecting to get plenty of stick from the Town End that day.

“I hope it’s the Boxing Day game and a chance to get loads of supporters in there.

“But I’ve got to say that it’s been fantastic to see King’s Lynn back up at this level of football.”