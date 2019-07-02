Beeson joins the Poachers

Boston Town have landed midfielder Lee Beeson – but manager Gary Edgley says he is still looking to bolster his squad.

The former Boston United and Corby Town man has agreed to link up with the Poachers for the upcoming United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

“He’s been training with us and we’re delighted to have him,” Edgley told The Standard.

“He’s a top player and has proven himself at this level and higher.

“We also want to bring in a striker to the club.”

Chris Shipley, Jordan Neil, Luke White and Andre Fernandes have also arrived at the DWB Stadium, alongside Beeson, who has a wealth of experience with clubs such as Stamford, Spalding United, Grantham Town, Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United.