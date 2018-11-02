Best is yet to come, says Boston Town boss Edgley

Gary Edgley is adamant that the best is yet to come from his Boston Town side.

The Poachers boss has been busy rebuilding a team in his image, but says it will still take time for his young squad to evolve.

“It’s going to be Christmas before we see the best of them, it really will,” Edgley told The Standard, believing positive signs are there already.

“But the desire and hunger these lads have to do well, to fight and dig in for one another, in such a short space of time is great.

“We’ve built a brand new team in three or four weeks and we’ve been competing with top teams in the UCL (United Counties League).”

But while Edgley says his project is far from complete, he believes he is bringing back a feelgood factor that was missing earlier in the campaign.

“I’m trying to install it in to everybody, it has been doom and gloom down here for a long period of time,” he added.

“What we’re trying to do is give everybody the belief that we’re here and want to stand up.

“The league position we’re in is a false one because of the bad start to the season.”

The Poachers added 23-year-old winger Marcel Chipamaunga to their squad last week.

He arived on loan from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit Spalding United.

Town are without a game this weekend, returning to action on November 10 when they host Daventry.