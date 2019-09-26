Better late than never! Craig Elliott attempted to bring Mansfield Town loanee Lewis Gibbens to Boston United in pre-season

Craig Elliott has revealed he attempted to bring Lewis Gibbens to Boston United during pre-season.

However, better lat than never, the Mansfield Town defender has now linked up with the Pilgrims on a three-month loan deal - and will be looking to make his first start of the campaign with the club on Saturday.

"I wanted him in pre-season, to be honest," Elliott said of the teenage defender, who played nine times for Boston last season.

"But he was involved with the first team, he's been on the bench and started a couple of games.

"It just sort of happened that he was available now and I didn't want to lose him as there were a lot of teams interested in him."

Gibbens was due to extend his stay with United until the end of last season before dislocating his shoulder in the 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor Town in January.

The centre back told The Standard that he believes his time on the sidelines could be a blessing in disguise, allowing him to spend more time recuperating in the gym and bulking up.

"He's trained really well and looks physically a lot bigger," Elliott added.

"He's great on the ball and he knows this league now a little bit as well, so that helps."

Gibbens has made two substitute appearances since returning to Boston, and will be hoping for his first start as Southport arrive at York Street on Saturday (KO 3pm).

