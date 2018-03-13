Borbley and Pinner to take charge of Poachers as they host Corinthians

Lori Borbely and Ollie Pinner will take charge of Boston Town tonight as they look to end their winless run against Rothwell Corinthians.

The Poachers host their UCL Premier rivals at the DWB Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm), desperate to pick up their first victory in 11 contests.

Manager Dennis Greene will not be in the dug-out due to personal reasons, so assistant Borbely and senior player Piner will oversee the squad.

“I’m unable to make it due to personal circumstances, so Lori and Ollie will be in charge,” Greene told The Standard.

“It’s not like I’m chucking the towel in.”

Borbely has added to the squad for this evening’s contest, by persuading striker Will Britton to return for a one-off game to help out the depleted ranks, while Layton Maddison has signed on loan from Peterborough United’s academy.

However, Jordan Nuttell has decided to leave the DWB Stadium.

Rothwell, like Boston, have not registered a win in thir past 10 matches.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.