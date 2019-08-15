Boston’s former Aston Villa, Leicester City, Leeds United striker Julian Joachim makes Gibraltar move... but the Boston connection doesn’t end there

Former Premier League striker Julian Joachim is not ready to hang up his boots yet - after joining Gibraltar outfit Europa Point.

The 44-year-old’s playing career saw him turn out for Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and home-town club Boston United, among others.

But now he is looking forward to a fresh challenge on The Rock in the Gibraltar National League.

Joachim’s relationship with Europa Point came through an app he developed with friend Elliott Fountain, called PlayerTrader, which links clubs with players released from pro teams.

After getting in contact with a few clubs in Gibraltar things moved on swiftly.

“I came over myself recently and trained with Europa Point FC and decided there and then that it was a good time for me to get involved over here,” Joachim told europapointfc.com.

“I can’t wait to get started with Europa Point. I still think my playing career has time for one or two more highs before I finally hang up my boots.”

The links between player and club saw a side representing Europa Point face Boston Town in a pre-season friendly this summer.

But the Boston-Gibraltar connections don’t end there, with Callum Bates also designing the club’s crest.

“The opportunity to design the badge for Europa Point came through Elliott and Julian, as I’ve been working with them both recently on a number of football projects,” he said.

“It has always been a dream of mine to design a football club badge, now this has become a reality and I’m buzzing with excitement at seeing it on their new kits.”