BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for December 2:
Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round three (KO 1.30pm): Wyberton v Crowle Town (R. Holland), Sleaford Sports Amateurs v Limestone Rgrs (T. Sharrock), Appleby Frodingham v Skegness Town (A. Pointin), Sutton Rovers v Coningsby (P. Carter), Spilsby Town v Lincoln Moorlands Railway (G. Hurst).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Benington v Skegness Town Res (M. Brader), Billinghay Ath v Leverton SFC (P. Stimson), Fishtoft v Old Leake (R. Crozier), Fulbeck Utd v Ruskington Rvrs (R. Dungworth), Railway Ath v Pointon (C. Varty), Swineshead Inst v Wyberton Res (M. Thomson).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Swineshead Res (P. Revell), Freiston v Skegness Utd (T. Hewson), Friskney v Sibsey (M. Winwright), Horncastle Town Res v Kirton Town (N. Sleaford), JFC Seniors v Old Dons (J. Harmer), Woodhall Spa Utd v Pointon Res (M. Jackson).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Colsterworth SSC (C. Forbes), Boston International v Park Utd (P. Keeble), Coningsby Res v FC Wrangle (R. Mather), FC Hammers v Caythorpe (S. Beaumont), Holbeach Bank v Railway Res (R. Larcombe), Wyberton A v Fosdyke (S. Gillespie).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle Utd v Benington Res (TBA), Fosdyke Res v Spalding Harriers (J. Francis), Leverton SFC Res v Skegness Town A (L. Crawford), Mareham Utd v Digby (T. Page), Old Dons Res v Northgate Olympic (R. Shortland), Swineshead A v College Res (R. Walter).
