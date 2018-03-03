BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Fixtures for March 3:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Fishtoft v Railway Athletic (S. Gillespie), Pointon v Benington (R. Dungworth), Ruskington Rovers v Leverton SFC (S. Fisher), Skegness Town Reserves v Swineshead Institute (L. Crawford).

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney v Freiston (P. Hindle), Horncastle Town Reserves v Old Doningtonians (M. Thomson), Skegness United v JFC Seniors (S. Beaumont), Swineshead Reserves v Boston College (R. Shortland).

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Holbeach Bank (P. Keeble), Boston International v FC Wrangle (M. Grant), Caythorpe v Wyberton A (R. Mather), Colsterworth SSC v FC Hammers (D. Lovell), Railway Reserves v Park United (J. Hudson).

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves v Eagle UNited (J. Harmer), College Reserves v Spalding Harriers (D. Bierley), Fosdyke Reserves v Old Dons Reserves C. Forbes), Mareham United v Leverton Reserves (M. Winwright), Northgate Olympic v Digby (N. Elliott), Swineshead A v Skegness Town A (R. Larcombe).

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, round two (KO 2pm): Spilsby Town v Billinghay Athletic (S. Lea), Wyberton Reserves v Old Leake (C. Armond), Sibsey v Woodhall Spa United (R. Crozier).

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-final: Coningsby v Kirton Town (N. Sleaford).