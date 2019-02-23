BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s games...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Coningsby v Swineshead Institute (P. Stimpson), Kirton Town v Benington (T. Sharrock), Old Leake v Skegness Town Res (L. Crawford), Ruskington Rovers v Spilsby Town (M. Thomson), Wyberton Res v Railway Athletic (P. Revell).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic v Boston College (S. Beaumont), Fishtoft v Park United (M. Winwright), Fosdyke v FC Hammers (N. Vacca), Freiston v Woodhall Spa United (P. Hindle), Old Doningtonians v Friskney (R. Larcombe).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: JFC Boston Seniors v FC Wrangle (J. Harmer).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three:Bull Athletic v Northgate Olympic (J. Mason).
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one (KO 1.45pm): Boston College Res v Benington Res (M. Bruntlett), Mareham United v Skegness Town A (D. Bierley).
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals (KO 1.45pm): Railway Athletic Res v Pointon Res (N. Christian), Swineshead Res v Woodhall Spa United Res (P. Keeble).
Spalding Inter-Services Trophy, semi-final (KO 1.45pm): Holbeach Bank v Long Sutton Athletic (J. Hudson).