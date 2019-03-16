BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Fulbeck United v Spilsby Town (D. Wallhead), Pointon v Benington (R. Dungworth), Ruskington Rovers v Wyberton Res (T. Sharrock), Skegness Town Res v Kirton Town (P. Hindle), Swineshead Institute v Old Leake (P. Keeble).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic v Fosdyke (S. Beaumont), Boston College v Swineshead Institute Res (M. Baxter), Horncastle Town Res v Friskney (C. Forbes), Park United v Pointon Res (J. Hudson), Woodhall Spa United v Old Doningtonians (N. Christian).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Res v Holbeach Bank (K. Betts), Eagle United v Caythorpe (D. Bierley), Railway Athletic Res v Spalding Harriers (J. Mason).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Northgate Olympic v Park United Res (R. Larcombe).
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals (KO 2pm): Benington Res v Fosdyke Res (L. Crawford), Skegness Town A v Wyberton A (I. Mod).