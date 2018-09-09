BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round one: Horncastle Town Res 5 Caythorpe 3.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck Utd 0 Wyberton Res 0, Kirton Town 8 Skegness Town Reserves 0, Railway Athletic 2 Pointon 0, Ruskington Rvrs 1 Old Leake 1, Spilsby Town 5 Benington 3, Swineshead Institute 0 Coningsby 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers 4 Old Dons 0, Fishtoft 14 Swineshead Res 0, Fosdyke 3 Billinghay Athletic 1, Friskney 3 Boston College 1, Pointon Res 2 Park Utd 5, Woodhall Spa Utd 5 Freiston 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 1 Colsterworth 7, Coningsby Res 0 Boston Athletic 2, Holbeach Bank 0 Eagle Utd 3, Skegness Town A 6 JFC Seniors 1, Spalding Harriers 4 FC Wrangle 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 2 Mareham Utd 1, Bull Athletic 5 Park Res 1, Old Dons 0 Northgate Olympic 6, Woodhall Res 4 Fosdyke Res 0, Wyberton A 2 Digby 2.