BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 0 Fulbeck United 3, Old Leake 1 Swineshead Institute 2, Railway Athletic 1 Coningsby 0, Ruskington Rovers 7 Skegness Town Reserves 2, Spilsby Town 2 Wyberton Reserves 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Pointon Res 3 Horncastle Town Res 4, Swineshead Res 0 Park United 5.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Res v Spalding Harriers - postponed, JFC Seniors 5 Railway Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 6 Old Doningtonians Res 1, Fosdyke Res 0 Northgate Olympic 8, Mareham United 1 Benington Res 3 , Park United Res 0 College Res 2.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, round one: Boston College 1 Fishtoft 0, Caythorpe 5 FC Wrangle 2, Colsterworth 3 Fosdyke 4, Digby 1 Holbeach Bank 2, Eagle United 11FC Hammers 2, Old Doningtonians Freiston 2, Skegness Town A 2 Friskney 0, Woodhall Spa United 2 Billinghay Athletic 0, Wyberton A 3 Boston Athletic 0.