BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, round one: Park Utd 2 Tetney Rvrs 3, Barnetby Utd 0 Swineshead Inst 3, Old Dons 0 Scotter Utd 8, Limestone Rgrs 4 Pointon 1, Appleby Frodingham 5 Old Leake 0, Nettleham 6 Boston College 0, Ruskington Rvrs HW, Long Sutton Ath 2 Spilsby Town 3, Holbeach Bank 0 AFC Holton Le Clay 6, Billinghay Athletic 1 Coningsby 7.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Kirton Town 2 Railway Athletic 2, Wyberton Res 4 Skegness Town Res 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers 4 Horncastle Town Res 1, Fosdyke 3 Friskney 3, Freiston 1 Fishtoft 0, Woodhall Spa Utd 7 Pointon Res 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 0 Railway Res 8, Colsterworth 1 JFC Seniors 2, Coningsby Res 1 Caythorpe 2, Skegness Town A v Eagle Utd - abandoned, Spalding Harriers 4 Holbeach Bank 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 3 College Res 3, Mareham Utd 3 Fosdyke Res 5, Woodhall Spa Res 4 Digby 0, Wyberton Res 4 Old Dons Res 5.