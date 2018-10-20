BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 3 Pointon 3, Fulbeck United 0 Old Leake 3, Railway Athletic 3 Benington 1, Ruskington Rovers 1 Kirton Town 0, Spilsby Town 3 Skegness Town Res 0, Wyberton Reserves 2 Swineshead Institute 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 2 Park United 0, Fosdyke 0 Old Doningtonians 3, Freiston 1 Horncastle Town Res 1, Friskney 2 FC Hammers 4, Swineshead Res 2 Billinghay Athletic 6, Woodhall Spa United 1 Fishtoft 6.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 2 FC Wrangle 1, Eagle United 8 JFC Seniors 3, Holbeach Bank 0 Caythorpe 5, Skegness Town A 3 Colsterworth 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 0 Wyberton A 1, Digby 4 Mareham United 1, Woodhall Spa Res 1 Bull Athletic 3.

Main Ridge Take away Reserve Cup: Old Dons Reserves v Railway Res - postponed, Park United Res 1 Coningsby Res 2.