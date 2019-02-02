BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Spilsby Town 2, Kirton Town v Coningsby - postponed, Old Leake 0 Railway Athletic 2, Pointon v Wyberton Res - postponed, Skegness Town Res 2 Ruskington Rovers 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft 4 Billinghay Athletic 3, Freiston 2 Fosdyke 5, Old Doningtonians v FC Hammers - postponed, Park United 0 Friskney 2, Woodhall Spa United v Boston College - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Spalding Harriers - postponed, Colsterworth 10 Holbeach Bank 1, FC Wrangle v Caythorpe - postponed, Railway Athletic v JFC Boston Seniors - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Northgate Olympic - postponed, Fosdyke Reserves 0 Bull Athletic 6.
BB insure Willoughby Shield, round one: Boston College Reserves v Benington Reserves - postponed, Coningsby Reserves v Pointon Reserves - postponed, Mareham United v Skegness Town A - postponed, Swineshead Institute Res 3 Park United Res 1.