BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

James Delorenzo (In red Friskney)
Today’s scores...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Spilsby Town 2, Kirton Town v Coningsby - postponed, Old Leake 0 Railway Athletic 2, Pointon v Wyberton Res - postponed, Skegness Town Res 2 Ruskington Rovers 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft 4 Billinghay Athletic 3, Freiston 2 Fosdyke 5, Old Doningtonians v FC Hammers - postponed, Park United 0 Friskney 2, Woodhall Spa United v Boston College - postponed.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Spalding Harriers - postponed, Colsterworth 10 Holbeach Bank 1, FC Wrangle v Caythorpe - postponed, Railway Athletic v JFC Boston Seniors - postponed.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Northgate Olympic - postponed, Fosdyke Reserves 0 Bull Athletic 6.

BB insure Willoughby Shield, round one: Boston College Reserves v Benington Reserves - postponed, Coningsby Reserves v Pointon Reserves - postponed, Mareham United v Skegness Town A - postponed, Swineshead Institute Res 3 Park United Res 1.

Richard Early (In Blue Park Utd)

Junior Samra (In Blue Park Utd)

Declan Wilson (In Blue Park Utd)

