BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Railway Athletic and Leverton booked their places in the semi-finals of the BB Insure Willougby Cup on Saturday.

Railway earned a big 8-0 win at Billinghay, whilst Leverton won 3-1 at Wyberton in extra time.

Leverton will meet Pointon and Railway travel to Coningsby in the final four.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Pointon earned their 17th league win of the season with a strong 6-2 success at Spilsby Town.

Swineshead Institute picked up three points in a 3-1 win at home to Benington, whilst Coningsby beat struggling Fishtoft 3-0.

Old Leake returned from Skegness Town Reserves win a 2-1 win.

In Division One, Kirton Town thrashed Swineshead Reserves 11-0.

JFC Seniorswere beaten 4-0 by Skegness United while Friskney and Boston College drew 3-3.

Pointon Reserves won their third league win of the season in a 4-1 victory against Freiston.

In Division Two, Fosdyke claimed a much-needed win at Coningsby Reserves, winning 3-2.

Park United kept up the pressure for promotion against Railway Athletic Reserves, Alex Limb and Jimmy Harris sealing a 2-0 victory.

Boston International won 3-1 against FC Wrangle, whilst Caythorpe took only their fifth win this season, beating Holbeach Bank 6-2.

There were some big wins in Division Three, Skegness Town A running riot at Mareham United and claiming a 13-0 scoreline.

Woodhall Reserves took the points in a big 11-2 victory at Leverton Reserves, Eagle United thrashed Fosdyke Reserves 9-0 and Spalding Harriers won 2-1 away at Benington Reserves.

The Target Newspaper Challenge Cup final saw Woodhall Spa United beat Kirton Town 3-0 on Thursday evening.