BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Coningsby and Pointon will meet in the final of the BB Insure Willoughby Cup.

Playing twice in the space of 24 hours, Coningsby got over Friday night’s 5-1 Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup final defeat to Moulton Harrox by beating in-form Railway Athletic 2-1 the following day.

Tom Sewell got the all-important goals for Coningsby.

Pointon beat Leverton 5-1, goals coming from Ian Jacquest, Dom Kew, Sean Taylor, Tom Buckerry and an own goal.

Fulbeck United earned a 2-1 home win against Spilsby Town in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division thanks to goals from Paul Crampton and Tom Vertigan.

The only other game in the top flight saw Billinghay Athletic and Skegness Town Reserves go goal crazy as they shared the points in 5-5 draw.

A battle at the top of Division One saw Kirton Town go to the top of the league with an excellent 3-0 home victory against Skegness United, goals coming from Chris Hilton (two) and Micheal Reeson.

Friskney travelled to Donington and they came away with the points, goals from Jed Stainton and a Greg Brown (two) keeping up their fine form.

In Division Two, Fosdyke kept up there challenge for promotion as they beat Railway Athletic Reserves 3-1.

Eagle United only needed a point in their final game to win Division Three, but Benington Reserves didn’t make it easy for them.

The Eagle trailed 1-0 before levelling to claim the title.

Skegness Town A had a fine 3-0 win at home to Spalding Harriers thanks to goals from Jordon Smith (two) Dan Field.

Results from April 28:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Billinghay Athletic 5 Skegness Town Reserves 5, Fulbeck United 2 Spilsby Town 1, Swineshead Institute v Fishtoft - postponed.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Woodhall Spa United - postponed, Kirton Town 3 Skegneee United 0, Old Doningtonians 1 Friskney 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Railway Reserves 1 Fosdyke 3, Wyberton A v Park United - postponed.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves 1 Eagle United 1, Fosdyke Reserves v Old Doningtonians - postponed, Skegness Town A 3 Spalding Harriers 0.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup, semi-finals: Coningsby 2 Railway Athletic 1, Pointon 5 Leverton SFC 1.

Midweek results:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Spilsby Town 2 Benington 2, Swineshead Institute 3 Ruskington Rovers 2, Skegness Town Reserves 2 Billinghay Athletic 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Kirton Town 3 Old Doningtonians 1

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Park United 2 Railway Reserves 1.

Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup, final: Coningsby 1 Moulton Harrox 5.