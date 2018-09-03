BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action in the Boston Saturday league...

Spilsby Town are on top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division after three straight league wins.

They travelled to Old Leake this weekend and left with three points in a 2-1 victory.

Ruskington had a strong 6-1 win at Benington thanks to goals from Ashley Farmer (three), Sam Jackson, Tom Moor and Liam Tait.

Skegness Town Reserves put four past Swineshead Institute, whilst Fulbeck United secured their first three points in their first game of the season against Railway Athletic, winning 3-1.

In Division One, Friskney are off to a flying start with three wins from three games.

This weekend they travelled to Billinghay and left with all the points in a 2-1 victory.

Boston College secured back-to-back wins after a close 3-2 success against Pointon Reserves, whilst Woodhall Spa United also took their second win of the season, winning 2-1 against newly-promoted FC Hammers.

Horncastle Town Reserves gained their first win of the campaign with a big 7-0 win at Swineshead Reserves.

Also claiming their first three points were Old Doningtonians after a strong 4-1 win against Freiston.

Neither Park United nor Fosdyke could find a winner as their game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Alex Cammack, Ash Davis and a screamer from Sam Melson put Fosdyke 3-1 up but Park fought to the end, with two goals from Jimmy Harris and one from Neil Allen.

In Division Two, Boston Athletic doubled their tally with a close 5-4 win against Boston International, whilst JFC Seniors ran away with a 5-2 victory against Coningsby Reserves.

Spalding Harriers left with defeat after a close game at Eagle United, Eagle 2-1 winners on the day.

Railway Reserves sit in top spot in Division Two after adding three points to their tally with a 3-1 win away from home at FC Wrangle.

Colsterworth were held at home in a 2-2 tie with Skegness Town A.

Division Three saw Mareham United get their season up and running with a good 3-1 win over Old Dons Reserves.

Fosdyke Reserves and Boston College Reserves both scored one a piece.

Northgate Olympic and Bull Athletic also struggled to find a winner with their game also ending 1-1.

Wyberton A suffered back-to-back defeat after Woodhall Spa Reserves won 3-2 at The Causeway.

Results from September 1:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Ruskington Rvrs 6, Coningsby 1 Kirton Town 1, Old Leake 1 Spilsby Town 2, Railway Athletic 1 Fulbeck United 3, Skegness Town Res 4 Swineshead Institute 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 1 Friskney 2, Boston College 3 Pointon Reserves 2, Old Doningtonians 4 Freiston 1, Park United 3 Fosdyke 3, Swineshead Res 0 Horncastle Town Res 7,

Woodhall Spa United 2 FC Hammers 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 5 Boston International 4, Colsterworth 2 Skegness Town A 2, Eagle United 2 Spalding Harriers 1, FC Wrangle 1 Railway Res 3, JFC Boston Seniors 5 Coningsby Res 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fosdyke Res 1 Boston College Res 1, Mareham United 3 Old Doningtonians Res 1, Northgate Olympic 1 Bull Athletic 1, Wyberton A 2 Woodhall Res 3.