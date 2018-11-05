BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Four Boston Saturday League teams progressed to round three of the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Friskney (blue) v Pointon Res (green). Ryan Appleton (blue), Sam Elliff (green)

Benington earned their first win this season as they put three past Langtoft United to win 3-1.

Spilsby Town progressed after a good 4-0 win at Crosby Colts and Coningsby put up a fight against College Wanderers, their match finishing 2-2 after extra time.

Coningsby won 6-5 on penalties.

Ruskington Rovers beat Boston League rivals Kirton Town 3-1.

Friskney (blue) v Pointon Res (green). Chris Harker (blue), Joesph Pell (green)

However, Railway Athletic were knocked out at Lincs League side Lincolnshire Moorlands won 3-2 and Swineshead Institute by the same score 3-2 at AFC Holton Clay.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, title holders Pointon took their second league win this season as they put five past Old Leake.

A matchwinner from Ben Reeson secured Wyberton Reserves three points as they travelled to Skegness Town Reserves.

Wyberton keeper Harry Ashton, put up a top performance, making four great saves to hold onto the three points for his team.

Friskney (blue) v Pointon Res (green). Lee Bradley (blue), Ryan Hill (green).

In Division One, Fishtoft keep up their good form with a comfortable 7-1 win at Billinghay Athletic.

Fosdyke easily secured three points in a big 8-0 win against Swineshead Institute Reserves.

Ash Davis bagged himself a hat-trick, alongside two goals from Liam Dawson, two from Callum Karpyszyn and one from Troy Ayton.

Boston College were just pipped at the post in a 2-1 defeat against Woodhall Spa United.

Friskney (blue) v Pointon Res (green). Victor (blue), Sam Elliff (green).

FC Hammers put up a fight at Freiston but neither side could find a winner, the match ending at 2-2, the same scoreline as Friskney versus Pointon Reserves.

Old Doningtonians made it three straight league wins after a strong 5-0 win against Park United.

Division Two saw Railway Athletic Reserves run away with an 8-1 victory at Colsterworth.

Skegness Town Reserves earned their three points with a strong 5-0 win at Holbeach Bank, whilst Caythorpe just stole it with their game finishing 4-3 against Coningsby Reserves.

There was a point each for FC Wrangle and JFC Seniors after they drew 4-4.

Also sharing the points were Spalding Harriers and Boston Athletic, their contest ending in a 3-3 draw.

Friskney (blue) v Pointon Res (green). Victor Sibert (blue), Owen Smith (green).

In Division Three, Fosdyke Reserves did not stand a chance as Northgate Olympic put a fantastic 11 unanswered goals past the visitors.

Bull Athletic had a comfortable 7-1 win against Mareham United while Boston College Reserves won 3-2 at Wyberton A, making it nine games undefeated.

Woodhall Spa Reserves ran away with a 6-1 victory against Old Doningtonian Reserves, whilst Digby put two past Benington Reserves.

Results from November 3:

Mason Bros Lincolnshire Cup, round two: Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Railway Athletic 2, Crosby Colts 0 Spilsby Town 4, AFC Holton Clay 3 Swineshead Institute 2, Benington 3 Langtoft United 1, College Wanderers 2 Coningsby (Coningsby won 6-5 on pens), Ruskington Rovers 3 Kirton Town 1.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Pointon 5 Old Leake 1, Skegness Town Res 0 Wyberton Res 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 1 Fishtoft 7, Boston College 1 Woodhall Spa United 2, Fosdyke 8 Swineshead Res 0, Freiston 2 FC Hammers 2, Friskney 2 Pointon Reserves 2, Old Doningtonians 5 Park United 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 4 Coningsby Res 3,

Colsterworth 1 Railway Res 8, FC Wrangle 4 JFC Seniors 4, Holbeach Bank 0 Skegness Town Res 5, Spalding Harriers 3 Boston Athletic 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 7 Mareham United 1, Digby 2 Benington Res 0, Northgate Olympic 11 Fosdyke Res 0, Woodhall Res 6 Old Dons Res 1, Wyberton A 2 College Res 3.