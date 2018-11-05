BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...
Four Boston Saturday League teams progressed to round three of the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup.
Benington earned their first win this season as they put three past Langtoft United to win 3-1.
Spilsby Town progressed after a good 4-0 win at Crosby Colts and Coningsby put up a fight against College Wanderers, their match finishing 2-2 after extra time.
Coningsby won 6-5 on penalties.
Ruskington Rovers beat Boston League rivals Kirton Town 3-1.
However, Railway Athletic were knocked out at Lincs League side Lincolnshire Moorlands won 3-2 and Swineshead Institute by the same score 3-2 at AFC Holton Clay.
In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, title holders Pointon took their second league win this season as they put five past Old Leake.
A matchwinner from Ben Reeson secured Wyberton Reserves three points as they travelled to Skegness Town Reserves.
Wyberton keeper Harry Ashton, put up a top performance, making four great saves to hold onto the three points for his team.
In Division One, Fishtoft keep up their good form with a comfortable 7-1 win at Billinghay Athletic.
Fosdyke easily secured three points in a big 8-0 win against Swineshead Institute Reserves.
Ash Davis bagged himself a hat-trick, alongside two goals from Liam Dawson, two from Callum Karpyszyn and one from Troy Ayton.
Boston College were just pipped at the post in a 2-1 defeat against Woodhall Spa United.
FC Hammers put up a fight at Freiston but neither side could find a winner, the match ending at 2-2, the same scoreline as Friskney versus Pointon Reserves.
Old Doningtonians made it three straight league wins after a strong 5-0 win against Park United.
Division Two saw Railway Athletic Reserves run away with an 8-1 victory at Colsterworth.
Skegness Town Reserves earned their three points with a strong 5-0 win at Holbeach Bank, whilst Caythorpe just stole it with their game finishing 4-3 against Coningsby Reserves.
There was a point each for FC Wrangle and JFC Seniors after they drew 4-4.
Also sharing the points were Spalding Harriers and Boston Athletic, their contest ending in a 3-3 draw.
In Division Three, Fosdyke Reserves did not stand a chance as Northgate Olympic put a fantastic 11 unanswered goals past the visitors.
Bull Athletic had a comfortable 7-1 win against Mareham United while Boston College Reserves won 3-2 at Wyberton A, making it nine games undefeated.
Woodhall Spa Reserves ran away with a 6-1 victory against Old Doningtonian Reserves, whilst Digby put two past Benington Reserves.
Results from November 3:
Mason Bros Lincolnshire Cup, round two: Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Railway Athletic 2, Crosby Colts 0 Spilsby Town 4, AFC Holton Clay 3 Swineshead Institute 2, Benington 3 Langtoft United 1, College Wanderers 2 Coningsby (Coningsby won 6-5 on pens), Ruskington Rovers 3 Kirton Town 1.
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Pointon 5 Old Leake 1, Skegness Town Res 0 Wyberton Res 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 1 Fishtoft 7, Boston College 1 Woodhall Spa United 2, Fosdyke 8 Swineshead Res 0, Freiston 2 FC Hammers 2, Friskney 2 Pointon Reserves 2, Old Doningtonians 5 Park United 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe 4 Coningsby Res 3,
Colsterworth 1 Railway Res 8, FC Wrangle 4 JFC Seniors 4, Holbeach Bank 0 Skegness Town Res 5, Spalding Harriers 3 Boston Athletic 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 7 Mareham United 1, Digby 2 Benington Res 0, Northgate Olympic 11 Fosdyke Res 0, Woodhall Res 6 Old Dons Res 1, Wyberton A 2 College Res 3.