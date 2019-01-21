BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Friskney were the shock winners of the day in the Willoughby Cup as they knocked out Wyberton Reserves.

Victor Sibert netted the only goal of the contest.

Last year’s winners Pointon went out to Railway Athletic, going down 3-0 following a brace from Jake Portas and a Marc Tucker goal.

Park United were hit for eight by Skegness Town Reserves, who won 8-0.

Benington beat Old Doningtonians 3-0, Tom Baxter (two) and Jenson Ball putting them through.

Coningsby progressed to the next round after beating Old Leake 2-1 while Boston College beat Fosdyke 2-1.

The only game in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw Fulbeck United move into second place as they beat Swineshead Institute 3-0.

Fulbeck’s goals came from Sam Buchan, Paul Crampton and Nick Bates.

In Division One, Horncastle Town Reserves beat Pointon Reserves 3-1 to move into second place on goal difference at the expense of FC Hammers, who found it hard going away at a improving Swineshead Institute Reserves.

Eventually the Hammers won the game 3-2.

Division Two leaders Eagle United had to battle against a well-organised Skegness Town A team, a single goal from Alex Earle giving Eagle the victory.

Spalding Harriers moved into third place with a away victory at Holbeach Bank, goals coming from James Pinder, Nayden Koychev, Patryk Kopacz and Rafel Marczyk.

In the only other game, a hat-trick from Colsterworth’s Sam Scothern and one from Camron Corkett gave them a 4-2 home win against Coningsby Reserves.

In the big game of the day in Division Three, Bull Athletic beat Boston College 2-0.

The Bull’s goals came from Jack Houghton and Josh Smith.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat rivals Mareham United 3-1.