BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Boston College booked their place in the semi-finals of the BB Insure Willoughby Cup following a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Railway Athletic.

The teams couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes of football, the contest ending goalless.

Skegness Town Reserves won 2-1 at Coningsby whilst Benington also pushed through to the semis with a 1-0 win against Friskney.

Premier Division champions Spilsby Town progressed as they put six past Freiston, and will now now face Kirton Town in their quarter-final.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Old Leake earnt themselves a strong 6-1 win over Fulbeck United, whilst Pointon earned all the points with the only goal of the game at Swineshead Institute.

In Division One, league leaders Fishtoft had to admit defeat as FC Hammers ran away with a 6-2 victory.

Park United recorded only their fourth win of the season as they put seven past Swineshead Reserves.

Park’s goals came from Jimmy Harris (four), Neil Allen, Alex Limb and Liam Ogden.

Woodhall Spa had a comfortable 6-0 win at Pointon Reserves.

Horncastle Town Reserves also bagged six against Billinghay Athletic, goals from Max Gowshall (two), Michael Harness (two), Jack Baxter and Robert Rawdon the difference.

Fosdyke made it three consecutive league wins as Ash Davis puts three past Old Doningtonians, the game finishing 3-1 to the visitors.

Division Two saw Eagle United secure another win, scoring five against Holbeach Bank, whilst FC Wrangle stole the points in a close 2-1 win against Spalding Harriers.

In Division Three, Bull Athletic secured promotion with a 3-1 win over Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Two goals from Ryan Summers earnt Park United Reserves a 2-1 win against Fosdyke Reserves.

Boston College Reserves finished their season with a 3-2 defeat as they travelled to Northgate Olympic.

Mareham and Digby finished all square at 3-3.