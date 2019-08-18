BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at this week’s action...

The Boston and District Saturday Football League season got underway with promoted Friskney travelling to face Pointon in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

It was the home side who took the points in a 2-1 win, Dominic Kew scoring both the goals for Pointon.

Skegness Town Reserves hosted Fulbeck United and enjoyed a fine 4-1 victory, goals coming from Jordon Bloodworth, Dan Read, Josh Whittam and Dominic Lyons.

Tom Vertigan scored Fulbeck’s consolation.

The only Division One game saw Swineshead Institute beat Horncastle Town Reserves 4-0.

In Division Two, Boston Athletic beat Caythorpe 5-2 and Spalding Harriers beat Coningsby Reserves 3-2.

Benington Reserves got of to a flying start in Division Three by beating Fosdyke 5-1.

Jenson Ball hit a hat-trick with Bailey Nicholson and a own goal securing three points.

Jamie Clarke scored the consolation for Fosdyke.

Boston College Reserves beat Moulton Seas End 5-1 thanks to Cameron Holland (two), Thomas Appleyard, Arek Daniek and Chris Brocklesby.

Spilsby Town Reserves hit the net four times as they took all the points at home to Wyberton A in a 4-1 victory, goals coming from Ryan Gilbert (two), Adam Marsh and Charlie Thein.

Mareham United found points hard to come by last season but got of to an excellent start by beating Holbeach Bank 2-1.