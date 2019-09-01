BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

Skegness Town Reserves head the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division after a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home to Old Leake.

It was the visitors who took the lead but Daniel Read’s hat-trick gave Skegness the three points.

Pete Sampson and Adam Tempest were on target for Old Leake.

Spilsby Town beat Ruskington Rovers 4-2, Sam Jackson getting both the goals for Ruskington.

Railway Athletic beat Benington by a single goal.

Friskney got their first three points of the season with a fine 3-0 home win against Wyberton Reserves, Victor Sibert (two) and Greg Brown on target.

Fulbeck United and Coningsby shared the points in a 10-goal thriller with a 5-5 scoreline and Pointon took the points at Fishtoft with a 2-1 victory, goals from Sam Elliott and Dom Kew settling it.

In Division One, Railway Athletic beat Eagle United 2-0, goals coming from Ian Richardson and Tom Anderson.

Boston College found the net seven times as they beat Pointon Reserves 7-0 and FC Hammers started their season with a 3-1 home victory against Horncastle Town Reserves, Matt Howden with two and Joe Roberts also on target.

Division Three leaders Boston Athletic could not make it three out of three as Spalding Harriers beat them 3-2.

Rafel Maczewski (two) and Karol Narojczyk gave them the points.

Coningsby Reserves took all the points at home to Freiston, winning the game 3-2.

Northgate Olympic were held at home to a 0-0 draw against Caythorpe.

Spilsby Town Reserves held on to top spot with a 5-0 home victory against Holbeach Bank, Dominic Griffen, Jordon Allen, Will Allen, Rhys Mansell and Charlie Arabin were on target for Spilsby.

Boston Colllege Reserves beat Fosdyke 5-2, Thomas Appleyard, Aaron Smith (two) and Chris Brocklesby (two) on target for College.

Park United Reserves eased past Wyberton Reserves with a 5-0 home victory.

Jimmy Harris scored two, Aaron Hunt and Ben Dean added one apiece and an own goal gave Park the points.

Mareham United beat Moulton Sea End 5-0 and Sibsey started their campaign with a 5-3 victory at home to Fishtoft Reserves.