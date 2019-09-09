BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Spilsby Town recorded an excellent home victory, beating Wyberton Reserves 8-1 in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Goals came from John Courtney (two), Jay Adams, Lee Boulton, Kieran Rynor, Liam Papworth, Jordon Allen and Mathew Upton.

Second-place Skegness Town Reserves had a good 2-0 win away at Railway Athletic.

Friskney carried on with their fine form, beating Fulbeck United 4-3.

Victor Sibert struck a fine hat-trick and Ricky Holmes scored the other goal.

Old Leake could not hold on to the lead as they were beaten 4-3 at home to Pointon.

Coningsby and Fishtoft shared a seven goal thriller but it was Fishtoft who took all the points in 4-3 win, Coningsby’s goals coming from Ben Brown, Shaun Boothby and Andrew Chapman.

Tim Bell (two) and Jenson Ball gave Benington a 3-2 win against Kirton Town.

In Division One, FC Hammers beat Park United 9-1.

Neil Allen scored the consolation goal for Park United.

Railway reserves had a excellent away win at Billinghay, winning the game 5-0.

Woodhall Spa got their season under way by putting eight past Pointon Reserves in a 8-2 victory.

Swineshead Institute beat Boston Town Reserves 5-2, Matty Bray and John Rutherford were on target for Town.

Boston College beat Eagle United 3-1, Reece Young (two) and George Bakes earned College the points ,

Kirton Town Reserves started their campaign in Division Two with a 9-2 defeat away to Northgate Olympic.

Spalding Harriers put seven past Freiston in a 7-1 victory.

Skegness Town A and Swineshead Institute Reserves shared the points in 1-1 scoreline, Luke Scott scoring the Skegness goal.

Bull Athletic felt they should have won the game when the entertained Coningsby Reserves, but with a number of missed chances they ended up losing 2-1.

In Division Three, Spilsby Town Reserves made it four out of four with a 2-0 away victory at Boston College Reserves.

Fosdyke got their first win of the season beating Digby 3-1 and Mareham United were beaten 3-1 at home by FC Wrangle.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 5-0 and Moulton Sea End are still looking for their first victory of the season as they lost 2-0 away at Sibsey.