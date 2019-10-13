BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

Spilsby Town returned to the top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division on goal difference.

They beat Kirton Town 2-1 in a very close game.

Ruskington Rovers had an excellent 6-1 home victory against Pointon, Jac Wright (two), Sam Jackson (three) and Mitchell Gorman the matchwinners.

Goals from Greg Brown and Victor Sibert weren’t enough for Friskney as they were beaten 4-2 at home by Benington.

Four goals by Daniel Woods gave Division One leaders Railway Athletic a fine 6-1 home victory against Boston Town Reserves, Mark Tucker and Lucas Dakin hitting the other two.

Matty Bray scored a brace for Town Reserves.

FC Hammers got the better of Pointon Reserves, winning the game by 3-2 while Eagle United had an excellent 7-0 away win against Horncastle Town Reserves.

Eagle’s goals came from Brandon Norman (two), Reece Sullivan (two), Toby Gosling, Tom Bates and Luca Hall.

In Division Two, Northgate Olympic beat Bull Athletic 6-1 as they moved closer to top spot.

Coningsby Reserves came away with all the points following a 2-0 away win at Swineshead Institute Reserves.

Skegness Town A beat Boston Athletic 3-2 and Caythorpe put five past Freiston without reply.

Benington Reserves had a 2-0 victory away at Moulton Seas End to keep in touch with Spilsby Town Resereves at the top of the division.

Boston College Reserves dropped points at FC Wrangle when they were beaten 4-1.

Park United Reserves beat Fosdyke 3-1, Ben Lui, Aaron Hunt and an own goal gave them the points.

Sibsey beat Mareham United with a single goal coming from Casey Sullivan.

Wyberton took the points in a 3-0 home victory against Woodhall Spa Reserves and Holbeach Bank beat Fishtoft Reserves 3-0 ,

In the Fishtoft Cup quarter-finals, Boston College took Railway Athletic all the way as the game finished 2-2, but Railway progressed 4-2 on penalties.

Woodhall Spa beat rivals Billinghay Athletic 2-0 to take their place in the semis.

Fishtoft couldn't stop Swineshead Institute taking their place in the final four as they won 3-0.

Coningsby made the semis by beating Skegness Town Reserves 3-2.