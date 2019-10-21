BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday league action...

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Kirton Town got their first win of the season by beating Pointon 8-1.

In another high-scoring game, Old Leake were beaten 7-0 at home by Fulbeck.

At the top of the table, Spilsby Town travelled to Railway Athletic and came away with a 3-1 victory, Danny Maddison scoring for Railway.

Benington and Ruskington Rovers shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, Tim Bell and Josh Brason scoring for Benington and Matt Leonard and Wayne Eaton on target for Ruskington.

Wyberton Reserves came out on top following a 2-1 home win against Fishtoft, Nicky Frost and Ben Lawrance scoring for Wyberton.

Division One saw Swineshead Institute beat second-place FC Hammers 5-3 while Boston College dropped points at home against Park United, drawing 1-1.

Boston Town Reserves beat bottom-of-the-table Billinghay Athletic 3-0, goals coming from John Rutherford, Ashley Davis and Helder Teixeria.

In their derby match, Woodhall Spa United beat Horncastle Town Reserves 2-0, Tom Richardson and Ryan Rushen scoring for Woodhall.

In Division Two, Northgate Olymipc went to top of the league when they beat Spalding Harriers 3-0.

Skegness Town A beat Caythorpe 8-3 while Freiston and Kirton Town Reserves shared the points in a 12-goal thriller, the game finally finishing at 6-6.

Division Three leaders Spilsby Town Reserves entertained bottom club Moulton Seas End, the contest going with form with an 8-0 scoreline.

Spilsby’s goals came from Dom Griffin (three), Adam Marsh (three), Ryan Gilbert and Adam Dales.

Boston College Reserves kept the pressure on the top two when they beat Digby 8-0.

Wyberton A found themselves on the wrong side of a 9-2 scoreline when they visited FC Wrangle.

Mareham United and Fosdyke drew 1-1, Jody Betts hitting the goal for Fosdyke.

Park United Reserves slipped up at home, Sibsey winning 3-2.

Woodhall Reserves took all the points at home against Holbeach Bank, winning the game 1-0.

In the Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, defending champions Railway Reserves had an easy passage through to the next round as Pointon Reserves could not manage to field a team.

Benington Reserves eased into the second round as they beat Fishtoft Reserves 6-1, Fishtoft’s goal coming from a super strike by Simon Moses.

Swineshead Institute Reserves beat Coningsby Reserves 2-0.