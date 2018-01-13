BOSTON TOWN 2 WELLINGBOROUGH TOWN 2: Super sub Raby grabs late leveller for Poachers

Super sub Josh Raby netted an 86th-minute leveller as Boston Town earned a point against Wellingborough.

But Gary Frost’s side would have had all three had they brought their shooting boots in the first half.

Jordan Nuttell gave the Poachers a 55th-minute lead as he rose highest to head home Nicky Frost’s corner at the back post.

But that goal spurred the Doughboys into life and after Harry Payne beat away Adam Speight’s effort, Wellingborough’s first on target, Lloyd Buckby levelled with 61 minutes on the clock, making the most of some sloppy marking from the hosts.

And the away side took the lead with a neat low finish from Nathanial Ansu nine minutes later.

But Town - who had looked leggy as the game progressed, competing in their first match since Boxing Day - grabbed a point at the death.

Raby, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes, collected Frost’s clever pass and fired home from close range.

It was first-half finishing which left Boston kicking themselves.

Frost, three times, and Fraser Bayliss, twice, had good chances to open the scoring but couldn’t test keeper Jak Riley.

Wellingborough’s Michael Cireili was sent off after the final whistle for dissent.

TOWN: Payne, Tate, Forth (Maddison 85), Ashton, Field, Ford (Raby 80), Hobbins, Reynolds, Nuttell, Bayliss, Frost; Subs (not used): Turki, Foley, Borbely.