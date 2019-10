Boston Town will face derby rivals Pinchbeck United this evening.

The Poachers will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at highflying Loughborough University.

Former Knights Alex Beck, Fraser Bayliss, Stacy Cartwright and Lee Beeson are among the players in Gary Edgley’s squad, while ex-Town boss Ian Dunn will take charge of United.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.