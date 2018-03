Boston Town’s return to action saw them beaten 4-0 at Wellingborough Town.

After three postponements in a week the Poachers were looking to bounce back by picking up three points.

However, Boston’s winless streak has now stretched to nine matches, with manager Dennis Greene still searching for his first Poachers win.

Lloyd Buckby gave the Doughboys a 1-0 interval lead.

But the second half belonged to Albert Akinremi as he netted a hat-trick to put the result beyond doubt.