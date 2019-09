Boston Town were beaten 1-0 at Desborough.

Jordan Tate replaced Lori Borbely in the starting XI for Gary Edgley’s side.

The first half ended goalless, although it took a good save from the hosts’ keeper to ensure that was the case, denying Luke White.

But the only goal of the game came in the second half for the hosts.

TOWN: Portas, Tate, Cartwright, Moulds, Watkins, Ford, Beeson, Cunliffe, Beck, White, Bayliss; Subs: Tunstall, Luto, Bornely, Neil.