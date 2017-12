Boston Town suffered a 2-1 home reverse on their return to action.

After three postponed fixtures, in-form Harborough proved too much for the Poachers at the DWB Stadium.

Despite seeing Tony Bartlett sent off after just 12 minutes for a foul, the Bees took a 2-0 lead via Ben Williams and Gladman Barnes.

Fraser Bayliss pulled one back for the Poachers, but they were unable to claim a point.

Town travel to face Sleaford Town on Boxing Day (KO 2pm).