Boston Town can secure league safety today - but boss Edgley is only looking upwards

Boston Town could secure their league safety today - but manager Gary Edgley isn’t looking over his shoulder.

Victory over Rothwell Corinthians at the DWB Stadium would all-but guarantee a place in the UCL Premier next season whatever happens elsewhere in the division.

But Edgley says he hasn’t felt under pressure following the club’s recent upturn in fortunes.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t really been worrying about that,” he said.

“I had every confidence that my lads would get the points we needed this season.

“If I worried about getting over the line I’d be having sleepless nights. I’ve been looking up the table, not down.”

Two teams are due to be relegated, and while this may change if any club opts to drop out of the division, Town’s survival would be mathematically guaranteed if they win on Saturday (KO 3pm) and second-bottom Kirby Muxloe fail to beat Peterborough Northern Star, likewise if Town draw and Kirby are defeated.

If both sides match each other’s result then Muxloe will have to make up 12 points and more than 25 goals in their final four contests to leapfrog Boston.

Edgley is hoping to welcome Liam Harris, Kemal Yenibertiz and Ollie Pinner back to the squad for Saturday’s clash against 18th-place Rothwell, who sit a place and six points behind Boston, while Jordan Tate, Dan Moulds and Duran Reynolds have resumed or will resume training training this week following long lay offs.

“I’m looking at these final matches as our pre-season,” said Edgley, who believes his side must hit the ground running next term.

“I like to plan everything. We’ve got next season’s pre-season matches and most of the squad sorted.

“So it’s five games for the lads to show me what they can do.”